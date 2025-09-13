Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
High School Game of the Week: Rochester Adams vs. West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI — The West Bloomfield Lakers defeated the Rochester Adams Highlanders 12-6 in our High School Game of the Week. Senior Jamal Shakespear scored the lone touchdown for the Lakers, but also blocked a punt that forced a safety in the second half.

