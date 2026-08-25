(WXYZ) — Hilary Knight spoke to the media for the first time Tuesday since she joined the PWHL Detroit team during the league's offseason.

Knight, who is the former captain of the Gold medal-winning Team USA and for the Seattle Torrent, joined Detroit via a sign-and-trade with PWHL Las Vegas.

In June, she signed a contract extension that will keep her in the Motor City through the 2028-2029 season.

You can watch Knight's full availability in the video below

Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season

"I'm excited for people to feel the energy that this team's going to bring. We have a tremendous amount of skill, and talent, and I know that it's going to work incredibly well with all the effort that's going into this team. I think you're going to be able to feel the performances," Knight said.

Knight was asked about the reception the team has been getting in Detroit, with thousands of season ticket deposits placed in the first 24 hours since the team was announced, plus a sold-out PWHL Draft at the Fox Theatre.

"You know, whenever you can get into a sports city, it just feels different, and to to be a part of a place where it just feels it feels like hockey town right?" She said. "And so to have a women's pro team here it seems long overdue...We want to be successful here. We want to be involved in the community."

She also said that she's been itching to get going and get back on the ice.

"I skated this morning with a local group here. It was super fun to get back with some familiar faces, but I can't wait to get going and play in this facility and practice in the facility," she said.

PWHL Detroit's inaugural season is expected to begin in late November.