Detroit Red Wings prepare to celebrate 100 years with merchandise, food, special events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating their centennial season with new merchandise, food options, and special events as they prepare to mark 100 years of hockey history.

I attended a sneak peek event at Little Caesars Arena, where team officials and fans got an early look at what's planned for the milestone season. The celebration includes everything from new jerseys to specialty food items, all designed around the number 100.

"It's a dream come true, you grow up in Detroit, rooting for the Detroit Red Wings," said Asia Gholston, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Illitch Sports and Entertainment.

For Gholston, working for the team she grew up cheering for adds special meaning to the centennial celebration.

"Comes with a sense of pride, but to be able to grow up and actually work here, it takes it to a different level," Gholston said.

The Red Wings will wear new centennial jerseys over a dozen times this season. The jerseys feature design elements paying homage to the team's history, including stripes and piping from the Detroit Falcons and a centennial patch on the shoulder.

"This is our sneak peek media event, what's new at Little Caesars Arena prior to the centennial season coming up starting next week," said Spencer Ambrosius, Senior Vice President, Ticket Sales and Premium.

The team is selling new merchandise throughout the season, including jackets that remind fans of the franchise's 11 Stanley Cup championships spanning from 1936 to 2008.

"This has our centennial logo on it, in addition to our classic winged wheel," said Elandra McConney, Director of Retail, Illitch Sports and Entertainment.

Food options are also getting the centennial treatment. Delaware North's Executive Chef at Little Caesars Arena, Troy Michalkiewicz, has developed new menu items inspired by Detroit's food scene.

"We really start to look at what people are eating around metro Detroit, and trying to think about what we can do here and make sure we're serving some really good street food," Michalkiewicz said.

The new offerings include house-brined pastrami that's cured for 14 days and smoked in-house, along with ramen and shawarma options that have already won over fans.

"This Ramen's really good, and I love the new shwarmas," said Eric Hambleton, a Red Wings fan.

The team is also planning special giveaways throughout the season, including vintage bobbleheads featuring the centennial logo and the number 100.

The celebration officially kicks off on November 6 with the start of the Hockeytown Centennial Fanfest, which will bring back over 50 former players. The festivities will include the retirement of Sergei Fedorov's number in January.

"This is Hockeytown and the Red Wings and this market, 11-time Stanley Cup champions, looking forward to celebrating that this season," Ambrosius said.

