(WXYZ) -- Red Wings defenseman Mike Green has been selected for the 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa.

The league made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. This is Green's third NHL All-Star selection, according to NHL Network.

Through 41 games this season, Green has 24 points (four goals, 20 assists), which ranks fourth on the team behind Dylan Larkin (34), Henrik Zetterberg (29), and Anthony Mantha (27.)

The NHL All-Star Game will be played January 28 at Amalie Arena, with the Skills Competition to be held January 27.