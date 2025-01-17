'I dreamed about it': Teen chants 'Jared Goff' coming out of surgery in viral video

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A young patient has gone viral after chanting "Jared Goff" as he was coming out of surgery while his sedation was wearing off.

Thirteen-year-old Trevor Shapiro of West Bloomfield had one thing on his mind: the Detroit Lions.

Trevor suffered an arm injury while playing basketball and had to have surgery.



Before he went under, his parents told him to think about the perfect dream. His perfect dream was the Detroit Lions.

“The team is just great. I just love them so much. It stuck with me my whole life. I just love them,” Trevor said.

Being wheeled out of surgery, Trevor chanted “Jared Goff” repeatedly.

“He was actually being wheeled down from the hallway and my husband said ‘is that Trevor?’ And we heard someone saying ‘chant with me — Jared Goff,’ and this was at midnight,” Brenda said, adding that staff chanted with him.

“He was coming back into the room where we were and then my husband just started to video tape him. He (husband) said ‘I can’t even believe this.’”

Trevor said he doesn’t remember any of it.

“I kind of wish I remember it a little bit,” Trevor said, adding that he "was jaw-dropped” after watching the video.

His message to the Lions: “Win it all. Just take ‘em home.”

Trevor’s arm is on the mend. He said his ultimate dream as a Lions fan is to go to a game.

