INTERVIEW: Gary Bettman says Detroit is 'on my mind,' NHL working 'to get there' for All-Star or event

COLUMBUS — When Little Caesars Arena opened in 2017, the hope from hockey fans in Michigan was that an NHL All-Star Game or NHL Draft would soon follow.

Over seven years later, Detroit still waits for the opportunity to host some of the league's premier events.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman attended the Stadium Series game in Columbus, and talked with WXYZ about what could come next.

"Little Caesars Arena is a great facility. I love what the Ilitches are doing in downtown Detroit, and at some point we've got to get there. That's something we're working on," he said on Saturday.

In October of 2017, Bettman said he wanted to see progress around the arena before guaranteeing events back in the city.

"I'd like to see the District finished," Bettman said in 2017 during a press conference at Little Caesars Arena. "So that when we bring guests in from all over the world, they can see what the entire vision was and how it's played out."

Bettman offered his updated perspective on the city's growth, especially on the heels of the record-setting, successful NFL Draft.

"I know some construction is still going on, but Detroit's always ready. It's a great city," he said Saturday.

The NHL has recently taken a look, exploring Detroit as a host for the All-Star Game. Sources told WXYZ last summer that the NHL eyed 2029 as a potential date for a Detroit-hosted All-Star Game, but Bettman acknowledged the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off may put that on hold.

"We haven't figured on the years yet," he said Saturday. "We're looking at the formatting of what we're doing with All-Star anyway. So there is a lot at play, but Detroit's on my mind."

