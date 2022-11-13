Investigation into tunnel incident after Michigan-Michigan State game heading to prosecutor's office

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The investigation into the incident that happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Michigan-Michigan State football game last month has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

The University of Michigan Police Department (UMPD) said in a statement sent to 7 action news that they have "thoroughly investigated what occurred" and that the Prosecutor's Office will now review the case.

"We understand and appreciate your interest in this unfortunate and unusual incident," UMPD Public Information Officer Melissa Overton said in the statement. "Consistent with our commitment to transparency and due process, we will not share further information pending the prosecutor’s office review."

So far, 8 MSU football players have been suspended by the team for their roles in the incident. After the incident, the University of Michigan added increased security in and around the tunnel.