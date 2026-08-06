Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions agree to new 3-year contract to make him highest-paid RB in football, per report

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three-time Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions have agreed to a new three-year contract, making Gibbs the highest-paid running back in the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gibbs is set to earn $67.5 million in the deal, with $51.5 million guaranteed, said Schefter, citing Gibbs' agent. With incentives reportedly in the deal, Gibbs could earn up to $75.75 million over the next three seasons.

Gibbs reported to training camp at the end of July, but didn't participate in practice until today.

The Lions traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Gibbs with the 12th overall pick. Gibbs has appeared in 49 games over three seasons, rushing for 3,580 yards on 675 attempts for 39 touchdowns, while also catching 181 passes for 1,449 yards and 10 touchdowns. Among all running backs in 2025, Gibbs ranked tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns (13) and seventh in rushing yards (1223). Since entering the league in 2023, among running backs, Gibbs ranks second in yards per carry (5.3), rushing touchdowns (39) and total touchdowns (49).

Gibbs is the second player from the Lions 2023 draft class to sign an extension this off-season, with linebacker Jack Campbell signing a new deal in May.

Watch our previous coverage on Gibbs

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