Josef Newgarden and Golden Tate: ping-pong rivals?

Mike Foss
8:22 PM, Jan 9, 2018
(WXYZ) -- In a Twitter video, IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden challenged Lions wide receiver Golden Tate to a game of ping-pong.

Newgarden was taking fan questions on Twitter, and was asked by one fan if he thought Forrest Gump or Golden Tate was a better ping-pong player.

 

 

"I would say Forrest Gump, obviously," said Newgarden. "But Golden Tate was very good. He was very good back in high school, so I'd like to challenge him again."

Newgarden and Tate both attended Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Tate responded by accepting Newgarden's challenge and making a Forrest Gump joke in the process.

 

 

Newgarden suggested a match-up when he's in town for the Detroit Grand Prix in June.

 

 

As for the Grand Prix staff? They're more than willing to make the proper arrangements.

 

 

