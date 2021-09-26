Watch
Sports

Actions

Justin Tucker's record FG lifts Ravens over Lions

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Tony Ding/AP
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) tries to jump over the tackle of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
D'Andre Swift APTOPIX Ravens Lions Football
Calvin Johnson Hall of Fame ring ceremony
Posted at 4:11 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 16:11:27-04

(WXYZ) -- Justin Tucker kicked an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as time expired and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Detroit Lions 19-17 on Sunday.

D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams scored second-half rushing touchdowns for Detroit and Ryan Santoso kicked a 35-yard field goal with 1:04 left in regulation.

Baltimore led 10-0 at halftime, thanks in part to a 19-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Devin Duvernay.

The Lions honored Calvin Johnson with a halftime ceremony in which Johnson received his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring.

UP NEXT: Detroit (0-3) visits Chicago on October 3.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!