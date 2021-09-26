Justin Tucker's record FG lifts Ravens over Lions

(WXYZ) -- Justin Tucker kicked an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as time expired and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Detroit Lions 19-17 on Sunday.

D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams scored second-half rushing touchdowns for Detroit and Ryan Santoso kicked a 35-yard field goal with 1:04 left in regulation.

Baltimore led 10-0 at halftime, thanks in part to a 19-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Devin Duvernay.

The Lions honored Calvin Johnson with a halftime ceremony in which Johnson received his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring.

UP NEXT: Detroit (0-3) visits Chicago on October 3.