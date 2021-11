(WXYZ) — Justin Verlander is dashing the hopes of Tigers' fans by agreeing to a new deal with the Houston Astros.

The former Cy Young winner's deal was first announced on Twitter by his brother, Fox Sports MLB analyst Ben Verlander.

The younger Verlander reports the deal is for 1 year and is worth $25 million. There is a player option for a 2nd year.

Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Among those hoping he would return to the Detroit Tigers was Miguel Cabrera.