Kevin McGonigle, Riley Greene and Dillon Dingler named to AL All-Star team as Tigers representatives

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three Detroit Tigers have been named to the American League All-Star team as reserves: infielder Kevin McGonigle, outfielder Riley Greene and catcher Dillon Dingler.

The trio will represent the Tigers at the All-Star game later this month, set to happen at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The game will start on Tuesday, July 14, at 8 p.m. on Fox.

This is the third season in a row that multiple Tigers have been named to the All-Star team, and the fifth of nine seasons where the Tigers have more than one representative at the Midsummer Classic.

All stats are through Saturday, July 4

McGonigle made the Tigers Opening Day roster as a rookie, skipping AAA-Toledo entirely, a rare developmental move within the Tigers organization. Leading off for the Tigers in most games, the Aldan, Pennsylvania, native has racked up 91 hits, seven homers, and 31 RBIs while scoring 54 runs. He's posted a batting average of .282, an on-base percentage of .393 and an OPS (on base plus slugging) of .814. With a Wins Above Replacement — a stat used to measure the effectiveness of players in every facet of the game, including defense — of 4.4 on Baseball Reference, McGonigle is the third-most valuable position player in the American League.

This is Greene's third consecutive All-Star appearance, with the Tigers outfielder posting a batting average of .287 (tied for 23rd in all of MLB), an on-base percentage of .375 and an OPS of .829 while smashing 12 homers and racking up 92 hits in 321 at-bats.

This is Dingler's first All-Star nod, after earning a Gold Glove at the catching position last season. Dingler is having a career-year at the plate, posting a slash line of .262/.328/.854 and racking up 19 home runs and 59 RBIs (tied for 11th in MLB).

Entering Sunday, July 5, the Tigers are 39-50, 7.5 games back of the AL Central Division Lead and 6 games back of a Wild Card spot. Detroit has a chance to clinch the weekend series against the Texas Rangers today; the game is set to air at 3:30 p.m. on Peacock.

More Tigers could be represented in the All-Star Game as starters and reserves opt-out of the game; we will keep you posted if and when that happens.