Kirk Gibson Foundation opening first of its kind Center for Parkinson’s Wellness in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — When Kirk Gibson has a goal, he works tirelessly to accomplish it. His latest achievement was born from the moment he was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2015.

The Tigers legend's Kirk Gibson Foundation is opening the first of its kind Center for Parkinson’s Wellness in Farmington Hills.

"It will be a world-class facility where those impacted by Parkinson’s can access a range of activity-based programs — completely free of charge," the Foundation touts. It is expected to open in mid-2025

Gibson talked with WXYZ about the efforts to open the center, and give others battling Parkinson's a hub and home to battle with more confidence and allies.