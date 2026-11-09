Michigan football is facing a pivotal moment after a disappointing loss to Michigan State and the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Beck.
Head coach Kyle Whittingham sat down with WXYZ Sports Anchor Tina Nguyen to discuss the coaching change, the struggles on offense, what needs to change moving forward, how he plans to restore confidence in the team and fanbase, and more.
Watch the full interview in the video below
Kyle Whittingham breaks down Jason Beck firing amid Michigan Football struggles