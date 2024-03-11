Watch Now
LA Rams reportedly agree to terms with former Lions guard Jonah Jackson

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) plays against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 2:08 PM, Mar 11, 2024
Former Detroit Lions offensive guard Jonah Jackson has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Rams and Jackson agreed on terms for a $51 million payday, with $34 million guaranteed.

Jackson started every game he played in last season but missed a few games due to injury.

He was part of the strong Lions offensive line that was one of the best in the league.

Earlier on Monday, reports came out that the Lions agreed to terms to re-sign guard Graham Glasgow to a three-year deal.

