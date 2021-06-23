Watch
Lanier to Stafford, Murphy to Torkelson: Looking back at previous No. 1 draft picks by Detroit teams

Looking back at previous No. 1 overall draft selections made by Detroit's four major pro sports teams.
FILE Bob Lanier, Darryl Dawkins
Posted at 6:22 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 18:36:15-04

(WXYZ) -- The Pistons winning the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery Wednesday night prompted a look back at previous No. 1 overall picks by Detroit's four major professional teams.

DETROIT PISTONS
1970 - Bob Lanier - 14 NBA seasons (1970-80 with Detroit), eight-time NBA All-Star, elected to Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992
1967 - Jimmy Walker - Nine NBA seasons (1967-72 with Detroit), two-time NBA All-Star, father of Jalen Rose

DETROIT LIONS
2009 - Matthew Stafford - 12 NFL seasons (all with Detroit), 2014 Pro Bowl selection, currently with Los Angeles Rams following 2021 trade
1980 - Billy Sims - Five NFL seasons (all with Detroit), three-time Pro Bowl selection
1950 - Leon Hart - Eight NFL seasons (all with Detroit), 1951 Pro Bowl selection
1943 - Frankie Sinkwich - Four NFL seasons (1943-44 with Detroit), 1944 First Team All-Pro selection

DETROIT RED WINGS
1986 - Joe Murphy - 15 NHL seasons (1986-90 with Detroit), won 1990 Stanley Cup with Edmonton Oilers
1977 - Dale McCourt - Seven NHL seasons (1977-82 with Detroit)
1964 - Claude Gauthier - Never played in an NHL game

DETROIT TIGERS
2020 - Spencer Torkelson - currently playing for Double-A Erie after starting 2021 season with High-A West Michigan
2018 - Casey Mize - currently on Tigers 40-man roster
1997 - Matt Anderson - Seven MLB seasons (1998-2003 with Detroit), 15 career wins

