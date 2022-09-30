Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift among five players out vs. Seahawks

Amon-Ra St Brown Lions Vikings Football
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Stacy Bengs/AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) on the field during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Amon-Ra St Brown Lions Vikings Football
Posted at 4:11 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 16:11:42-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back D'Andre Swift, guard Jonah Jackson, defensive lineman John Cominsky, and kicker Austin Seibert out against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Dan Campbell said earlier Friday that St. Brown and Swift likely wouldn't be in Sunday's lineup.

None of the five players ruled out for Sunday participated in practice this week.

Wide receivers DJ Chark (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (ankle) are both listed as questionable, and were limited participants in Friday's practice.

"Next man up," Campbell said. "We’ve still got (TJ Hockenson) Hock, we’ve got (DJ) Chark, we’ve got (Kalif Raymond) Leaf, we’ve got (Quintez) Cephus. I mean, we’ve got Jamaal (Williams), so we’ve got – and we’ve got this O-line and a quarterback that can throw it. So, we feel good about it.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!