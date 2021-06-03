Lions coach Dan Campbell wears Detroit Grand Prix helmet at press conference

(WXYZ) -- Lions head coach Dan Campbell took Detroit's 'Motor City' nickname to heart Thursday, wearing a racing helmet to start his press conference.

Earlier in the day, Campbell was named Grand Marshal of the IndyCar Series race at Belle Isle on Saturday, June 12.

"It gives me a chance to go out and see some of our fans who I know will be out there, but then just watch a good race, man, around some good people," said Campbell. "I’m pretty excited about it."

Other Detroit sports celebrities who have served as Grand Marshal for the Detroit Grand Prix include Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin in 2016 and former Lions guard TJ Lang in 2017.