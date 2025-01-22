Watch Now
Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams leaving to become Patriots defensive coordinator, per report

Terrell Williams
Jeff Lewis/AP
Detroit Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams coaches against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. Lions defeated the Cardinals 20-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Terrell Williams
Ben Johnson isn't the only coachleaving the Detroit Lions this off-season.

According to a report to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lions run game coordinator and defensive line coach Terrell Williams is leaving the Lions to become the defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.

Williams joined the Lions in 2024, manning a unit headlined by Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeil. Despite losing both those starters and several other players to injury, the Lions defensive line was part of a defense that only allowed 342 points last season, a mark that is seventh-best in the league. Under Williams in 2024, the Lions ranked fourth in pressures (179) and tied for 23rd in sacks

Williams worked under Mike Vrabel, the current Patriots head coach, with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-2023.

