Lions induct Chris Spielman into Pride of the Lions during halftime ceremony

The Detroit Lions gave their fans something to cheer about at halftime. With Detroit trailing Philadelphia 17-0, Chris Spielman drew a roar from the crowd when he was inducted into the Pride of the Lions.

The 1991 All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker now has his name displayed at Ford Field along with 18 other former players, including Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Joe Schmidt.

The team hired Spielman to be a special assistant to team owner Sheila Ford Hamp and president Rod Wood last year.