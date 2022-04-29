Watch
Lions introduce first round draft picks Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams

Brad Galli and Jeanna Trotman report from Lions headquarters in Allen Park, where the team will introduce first round draft picks Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams on Friday.
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions introduced first round draft picks Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams Friday afternoon during a press conference at team headquarters.

Detroit selected Hutchinson, the former Michigan defensive end, with the second overall pick, then traded up to take Williams, the former Alabama wide receiver, with the 12th overall pick.

