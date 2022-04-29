Lions introduce first round draft picks Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions introduced first round draft picks Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams Friday afternoon during a press conference at team headquarters.
Detroit selected Hutchinson, the former Michigan defensive end, with the second overall pick, then traded up to take Williams, the former Alabama wide receiver, with the 12th overall pick.
INTERVIEW: Aidan Hutchinson always wanted to play for the Lions, and the No. 2 overall pick is excited to suit up for Dan Campbell.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 29, 2022
From Divine Child to Michigan to the Lions: Hutchinson said he loves playing football in our state — and feels like he thrives in the weather. pic.twitter.com/hxnxWEWvJI
From tearing his ACL in the natl championship to getting drafted at No. 12, Jameson Williams said coming to the Lions is a lifetime dream.— Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) April 29, 2022
As far as his reaction last night, he said he was so beyond anxious & excited he couldn't even cry. He just felt blessed. pic.twitter.com/N3N45YQBtV