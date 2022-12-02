Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Lions LB Julian Okwara, center Evan Brown out vs. Jaguars

FILE Julian Okwara
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Banks/AP
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) celebrates the Lions 31-30 win against the Chicago Bears after an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
FILE Julian Okwara
Posted at 4:07 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 16:07:19-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled linebacker Julian Okwara and center Evan Brown out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Okwara (elbow) and Brown (ankle) did not participate in practice this week.

Guard Jonah Jackson (concussion), cornerbacks Chase Lucas (hamstring) and Jeff Okudah (concussion), defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee), center Frank Ragnow (foot), offensive tackle Penei Sewell (ankle), and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (illness) are all listed on the team's practice report without game designations. All seven players were full participants in Friday's practice.

"It’s a good place to be at right now," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday when asked about having the team as healthy as it's been most of the season. "Hopefully it stays that way."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!