Lions prepare for season opener against the Saints

ALLEN PARK, MI — The time for talking is just about over, as the lions will open their season on Sunday afternoon at home against the Saints. For for the first time since January the players will get to hit someone in a different color jersey.

This will also be the first time we get to see offense being run by new OC Drew Petzing. A year ago the lions were in the top five of the NFL in yards and points, but could not play consistent enough. Now, Petzing has a chance to reenergize that side of the ball, And the players are already throwing out the "L" word.

"He just got here what six months ago, and I think all the players on offense we love him. He's smart he understands us, he understands what we do well, he understands our skill sets, and he's just himself. He's not trying to come in and change anything up," said wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Meanwhile it will be year two of the Kelvin Sheppard defense. That is a side of the ball that's been decimated by injuries in years past, but the team did add some depth in the offseason, especially in the front seven. There will also being a number of rookies on the field Sunday including Keith Abney II, Skyler Gill-Howard, Derrick Moore and Eric O'Neill. For as much experience as they had in the preseason, Sheppard says that resets now.

"Some of these guys that you just named haven't played one snap in the National Football League. The preseasons over, they haven't played one snap in the National Football League. So all that's potential, all that's hype, all that's raw raw. We will see September 13th at 1 p.m. what's real and what's not,"

