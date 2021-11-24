Lions QB Jared Goff questionable for Thanksgiving game vs. Bears

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have listed quarterback Jared Goff as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Goff (oblique), who did not play Sunday in Detroit's loss to the Cleveland Browns, was a limited participant in practice this week.

Defensive end Michael Brockers (knee) and running back Jermar Jefferson (knee/ankle) are also questionable.

Wide receiver Trinity Benson (knee), linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), tackle Matt Nelson (ankle), cornerback AJ Parker (ankle), and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion) are all out.