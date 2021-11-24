Watch
Sports

Actions

Lions QB Jared Goff questionable for Thanksgiving game vs. Bears

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Don Wright/AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Jared Goff Lions Steelers Football
Posted at 3:46 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 15:46:53-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have listed quarterback Jared Goff as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Goff (oblique), who did not play Sunday in Detroit's loss to the Cleveland Browns, was a limited participant in practice this week.

Defensive end Michael Brockers (knee) and running back Jermar Jefferson (knee/ankle) are also questionable.

Wide receiver Trinity Benson (knee), linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), tackle Matt Nelson (ankle), cornerback AJ Parker (ankle), and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion) are all out.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!