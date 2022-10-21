Watch Now
Lions RB D'Andre Swift questionable, WR DJ Chark out vs. Cowboys

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates against the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 3:56 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 15:56:07-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have listed running back D'Andre Swift as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Swift (shoulder/ankle) was a limited participant in practice this week.

"I'm pushing towards (playing Sunday)," Swift said Wednesday. "I'm just taking it day by day."

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee), cornerback Will Harris (hip), defensive lineman John Cominsky (wrist), and linebacker Chris Board (knee) are also listed as questionable. All four were limited participants in Friday's practice.

Wide receiver DJ Chark (ankle), defensive lineman Charles Harris (groin), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf), and cornerback Bobby Price (knee) are all out.

The Lions also announced Friday that quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell would not be available for Sunday's game, and his duties will be handed by senior offensive assistant John Morton.

