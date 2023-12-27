Watch Now
Lions S Ifeatu Melifonwu named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Stacy Bengs/AP
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Dec 27, 2023
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu "Iffy" Melifonwu has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Minnesota Vikings.

Melifonwu had a great game, getting five tackles, two sacks, two pass deflections and an interception.

That interception was the game-winning interception that gave the Lions their first division title in 30 years.

The 24-year-old is in his third season with the Lions hand has 22 tackles this season, three sacks, five pass deflections and one interception.

