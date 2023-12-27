Lions S Ifeatu Melifonwu named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu "Iffy" Melifonwu has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Minnesota Vikings.

Melifonwu had a great game, getting five tackles, two sacks, two pass deflections and an interception.

That interception was the game-winning interception that gave the Lions their first division title in 30 years.

The 24-year-old is in his third season with the Lions hand has 22 tackles this season, three sacks, five pass deflections and one interception.