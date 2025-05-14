Lions set to play Vikings on Christmas Day as full schedule is released

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have been a Thanksgiving tradition for generations, and this season, the Lions will also be playing on Christmas Day.

The full schedule was released at 8:00 p.m. and it shows the team playing at Minnesota against the Vikings at 4:30 p.m. on Netflix.

Here is the full schedule, complete with broadcasters.



WEEK DATE OPPONENT TIME TV 1 Sunday, September 7 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sunday, September 14 vs. Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. FOX 3 Monday, September 22 at Baltimore Ravens 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 4 Sunday, September 28 vs. Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m. FOX 5 Sunday, October 5 at Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 p.m. FOX 6 Sunday, October 12 at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC 7 Monday, October 20 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:00 p.m. ESPN/ABC 8 BYE WEEK 9 Sunday, November 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m. FOX 10 Sunday, November 9 at Washington Commanders 4:25 p.m. FOX 11 Sunday, November 16 at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 p.m. NBC 12 Sunday, November 23 vs. New York Giants 1:00 p.m. FOX 13 Thursday, November 27 vs. Green Bay Packers 1:00 p.m. FOX 14 Thursday, December 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys 8:15 p.m. PRIME 15 Sunday, December 14 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX 16 Sunday, December 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m. CBS 17 Thursday, December 25 at Minnesota Vikings 4:30 p.m. NETFLIX 18 TBD at Chicago Bears TBD TBD

The Christmas Day game was revealed earlier in the day, according to reports from Ben Goessling with The Minnesota Star Tribune and Jordan Schultz with Fox Sports.

The 2025 season will be the first season the Lions play on both Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day since 1999.

Since Dan Campbell was hired in 2021, the Lions have a 6-2 record against the Vikings, winning every contest against the NFC North rival since Sept. of 2022. Last season, the Lions won, 31-29, in Minnesota, before beating the Vikings, 31-9, in January. All-time, the Vikings have the advantage in the rivalry, boasting an 80-45-2 record across 127 games.

Ahead of tonight's full NFL schedule release (8 p.m. EST), this is the second game on the Lions schedule reported today. Fox Sports reported earlier this morningthat the Lions would travel to Green Bay to face the Packers in Week 1, with that game reportedly set to kick-off at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday, Sept. 7.

