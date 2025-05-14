Watch Now
Lions set to play Vikings on Christmas Day as full schedule is released

According to a report from Ben Goessling with The Minnesota Star Tribune, the Lions will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Christmas Day this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have been a Thanksgiving tradition for generations, and this season, the Lions will also be playing on Christmas Day.

The full schedule was released at 8:00 p.m. and it shows the team playing at Minnesota against the Vikings at 4:30 p.m. on Netflix.

Here is the full schedule, complete with broadcasters.

WEEKDATEOPPONENTTIMETV
1Sunday, September 7at Green Bay Packers4:25 p.m.CBS
2Sunday, September 14vs. Chicago Bears1:00 p.m.FOX
3Monday, September 22at Baltimore Ravens8:15 p.m.ESPN/ABC
4Sunday, September 28vs. Cleveland Browns1:00 p.m.FOX
5Sunday, October 5at Cincinnati Bengals4:25 p.m.FOX
6Sunday, October 12at Kansas City Chiefs8:20 p.m.NBC
7Monday, October 20vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers7:00 p.m.ESPN/ABC
8BYE WEEK
9Sunday, November 2vs. Minnesota Vikings1:00 p.m.FOX
10Sunday, November 9at Washington Commanders4:25 p.m.FOX
11Sunday, November 16at Philadelphia Eagles8:20 p.m.NBC
12Sunday, November 23vs. New York Giants1:00 p.m.FOX
13Thursday, November 27vs. Green Bay Packers1:00 p.m.FOX
14Thursday, December 4vs. Dallas Cowboys8:15 p.m.PRIME
15Sunday, December 14at Los Angeles Rams4:25 p.m.FOX
16Sunday, December 21vs. Pittsburgh Steelers4:25 p.m.CBS
17Thursday, December 25at Minnesota Vikings4:30 p.m.NETFLIX
18TBDat Chicago BearsTBDTBD

Brad Galli on the schedule leaks:

Lions set to play Vikings on Christmas Day, per reports

The Christmas Day game was revealed earlier in the day, according to reports from Ben Goessling with The Minnesota Star Tribune and Jordan Schultz with Fox Sports.

The 2025 season will be the first season the Lions play on both Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day since 1999.

Since Dan Campbell was hired in 2021, the Lions have a 6-2 record against the Vikings, winning every contest against the NFC North rival since Sept. of 2022. Last season, the Lions won, 31-29, in Minnesota, before beating the Vikings, 31-9, in January. All-time, the Vikings have the advantage in the rivalry, boasting an 80-45-2 record across 127 games.

Ahead of tonight's full NFL schedule release (8 p.m. EST), this is the second game on the Lions schedule reported today. Fox Sports reported earlier this morningthat the Lions would travel to Green Bay to face the Packers in Week 1, with that game reportedly set to kick-off at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday, Sept. 7.

