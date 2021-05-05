Watch
Lions sign TE Darren Fells, who played for Detroit in 2017

Posted at 4:15 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 16:15:53-04

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions have signed free agent Darren Fells.

The team announced the move Wednesday, but did not disclose financial terms.

Fells spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans, totaling 55 receptions for 653 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In 2017, Fells appeared in 16 games (13 starts) with Detroit, catching 17 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

In an eight-year NFL career with Seattle, Arizona, Cleveland, Detroit, and Houston, Fells has made 123 receptions for 1,483 yards and 21 touchdowns in 102 games.

