Lions signing former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to practice squad, per report

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The injuries keep piling up for the Detroit Lions defense, but the 11-1 NFC leaders are adding a big name in the secondary to help bolster their secondary.

The Lions are signing former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to their practice squad, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Citing a source, Schefter reported that the idea behind this signing is for Adams to be elevated to Detroit's 53-man roster.

Adams was named an All-Pro safety back in 2019 in the span of back-to-back-to-back (2018-2020) Pro Bowl appearances. Drafted by the New York Jets with the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Adams has played in 83 games across parts of eight seasons, racking up 498 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, 42 quarterback hits and four interceptions. He last appeared in three games for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season before the team granted his request to be released.

Adams is the second defender that the Lions have picked up this weekend, along with linebacker Kwon Alexanderto help replace Malcolm Rodriguez, who tore his ACL an in the win over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Lions secondary has been especially banged up in recent weeks. According to ESPN's injury report, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. were both placed on injury reserve last week. Cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Emmanuel Moseley were also ruled out ahead of Thursday's win, and linebacker Alex Anzalone was placed on injury reserve after last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Adams' first chance to take the field as a Lion comes Thursday, with Detroit hosting their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. That Dec. 5 game is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime.