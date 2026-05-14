Lions slated to face Bears on Thanksgiving Day in 2026

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears for Thanksgiving Day this coming season, the team announced on Thursday morning.

Per Lions reporter Tim Twentyman, this is the fifth time that the Lions have faced an NFC North rival on Turkey Day, with games against the Bears happening in 2024 and 2021. The Lions won that match-up two seasons ago, 23-20. This game will be the second time that Ben Johnson — a former Lions offensive coordinator who is now the Bears head coach — will return to Ford Field since leaving Detroit.

The Lions and Bears have played each other on Thanksgiving Day 20 times, the second-most times that a pair of teams have played each other on Thanksgiving in NFL history. Over five games in the past 12 seasons, the Lions have posted a 2-3 record.

This is the third Lions match-up announced by the NFL for 2026, with the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills and the Week 10 Germany game against the New England Patriots announced earlier this week.

The NFL will release the full 2026 schedule later this evening.