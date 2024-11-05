Lions trade for former Pro Bowl defensive end Za'Darius Smith, per reports

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Detroit Lions are improving their defensive line.

The Lions are trading for Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith, according to reports from ESPN's Adam SchefterandNFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport is reporting that the Lions are acquiring Smith and a seventh-round pic in 2026 for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

So far this season, Smith has made 23 tackles, racking up seven quarterback hits and 5.0 sacks. The 10-year veteran is familiar with the NFC North: his three Pro Bowl seasons came with the Green Bay Packers (2019-2020) and the Minnesota Vikings (2022).

Smith was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft, and had been with the Browns since last season. He is currently in the first season of a two-year, $23 million contract that he signed with the Browns, $12 million of which is guaranteed.

The Lions pick up a much-needed pass rusher after star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson underwent surgery after fracturing his tibia and fibula in the Lions win over the Dallas Cowboys last month. Campbell said after the injury that Hutchinson, who was leading the league in sacks and pressures at the time, will likely be out 4-6 months, which doesn't rule out a return if the Lions make the Super Bowl. Midway through the NFL season, the Lions are tied for 17th in the league — right around league average — with 24 sacks.

It's nearly impossible to replace Hutchinson's production, but an experienced pass rusher in Smith should be able to improve on one of the Lions' few weaknesses.

The Lions lead the NFC North with a 7-1 record, and are set to take on the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football this weekend (November 10). That game is set to tip-off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

As of Tuesday morning, it's unclear when Smith will join the team, as the trade has yet to be officially announced by the Lions. We plan to attend Smith's introductory press conference whenever it happens; stay with 7 News Detroit for more details on that.