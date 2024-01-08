Lions will host Rams for first home playoff game in 30 years

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We've known the Detroit Lions will have a home playoff game for a few weeks now, and we now know who the Lions will face in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The Lions will host the Los Angeles Rams in next week's playoff match-up. The date, time, and network that will be broadcast the game will be announced later this evening.

The Lions are hosting a playoff game for the first time in 30 years after clinching the NFC North with a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve. They beat the Vikings again earlier today to finish the season at 12-5, their second 12-win season in franchise history.

There's a number of storylines to keep in mind with this match-up, including:

-Quarterback Matthew Stafford returns to Ford Field for the first time since he wastraded to the Rams in January of 2021. After 11 seasons and three playoff appearances with the Lions, Stafford has since won a Super Bowl with the Rams. Hollywood couldn't write a better script for the quarterback who many consider to be the greatest in franchise history.

-Including draft picks, the Lions received the following players from the Stafford trade: quarterback Jared Goff, cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, wide receiver Jameson Williams, defensive linemen Josh Paschal, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta, and defensive tackle Broderic Martin. They wouldn't have gotten to where they are today without making that trade and drafting those players.

-Brad Holmes was hired as general manager with the Lions after 18 seasons with the Rams, last serving as their Director of College Scouting.

To say the city of Detroit will be excited for this game is an understatement. Stay with 7 Action News for coverage leading up to the game, at the game, and after the game.