Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown featured on limited cans of Red Bull, available exclusively in Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Limited-edition Red Bull energy drinks featuring Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be available exclusively in Michigan, starting today.

The three-time All-Pro has been a Red Bull spokesperson since 2025. He's coming off a 2025 season where he caught 117 passes (fifth among wide receivers) for 1,401 yards (fifth) and 11 touchdowns (tied for second).

Red Bull

"I’ve never been on a can. Growing up, you’d see athletes on cereal boxes, but I’ve never seen an athlete on a can, so I think it’s awesome,” said Amon-Ra St. Brown in a press release. “Everyone drinks Red Bull and knows what it is, so to be on a can is definitely surreal.”

The cans are available starting today, exclusively in Michigan. The company did not make it clear where exactly these limited cans will be sold.

St. Brown is known for his creative touchdown celebrations, like the handstand one that was featured in cake form at The Home Bakery a few years ago. If you'd like the chance to meet St. Brown, you can record your own touchdown dance and submit it to this link.