'There's no words.' The Home Bakery owner grateful for support surrounding Amon-Ra St. Brown cake

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the past few weeks, business has been booming for The Home Bakery in Rochester and a lot of that has to do with the life-sized Amon-Ra St. Brown cake that sits in their window.

“What this has done for business, we’ve not had numbers like this before,” said Heather Tocco, owner of Home Bakery.

Tocco was the brains behind the Amon-Ra St. Brown cake.

“I think it’s been great for morale within the bakery and I believe within the community,” said Tocco.

Related Video: 'There's no words.' Owner of The Home Bakery talks more about the success surrounding the cake

'There's no words.' Owner of The Home Bakery talks about their success after Amon-Ra St. Brown cake

The cake went up in the bakery’s display window the first week of January.

Since then, it has caught the attention of Lions fans from all over Michigan and even St. Brown himself.

He visited the bakery this past Monday and offered two free tickets to Saturday night’s game.

Related Video: Hundreds visit bakery as playoff tickets up for grabs

Lions playoff tickets up for grabs, hundreds visit bakery plus Amon-Ra St. Brown

Fans had to buy something from home bakery to enter the raffle.

“What do you say to that? That’s an amazing gift to drive business for us,” said Tocco.

Tocco says usually January is the slowest month of the year for the bakery but the cake and attention from St. Brown has changed that.

“We were just doing something we loved and it turned into this great thing that has really allowed not to have to lay off anybody, cut any hours,” Tocco added.

St. Brown announced the winner of the raffle on Friday.

Although the raffle was over, that didn’t stop customers especially Lions fans from coming to the bakery.

“I love Amon-Ra St. Brown hence the blue hair,” said Angie Whitley of Detroit.

Angie Whitley

Whitley came to the bakery to see the cake and grab a sweet treat.

“I had to come, I absolutely had to come,” said Whitley.

7 News Detroit Reporter Tiarra Braddock also caught up with some lifelong Lions fans who were taking pics outside of the bakery.

“I’m so excited I can almost cry when I wake up, I’m so excited, we’ve been fans… gone to all the Thanksgiving games,” said Joni Reed.

“When you saw that cake, what’d you think?” 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock asked.

“That’s a true Lions fan right here,” said Joni Reed of Oxford.

“That’s just so phenomenal, that’s very, very cool,” said Andy Reed of Oxford.

As for Heather Tocco, she’s hoping she can add a trophy cake next to St. Brown.

“Why wouldn’t we?… the pattern-making is in the works, we’re planning for this,” said Tocco.