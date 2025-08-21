LIV Golf comes to Michigan for the Team Championship

PLYMOUTH, MI — Some of the biggest names in golf will be in Michigan this weekend for the LIV Golf Team Championship being held at The Cardinal at St. Johns.

The event will also mark the return Bryson DeChambeau who won the 2020 Rocket Mortage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club.

"I play well up here and I love the area, I love the people so it's always fun to come back up in the Detroit area. I'd say from a player perspective, at least from my perspective I certainly enjoyed everything about LIV Golf, the team aspect and we get to do this which is not normal, not what we used to do...I think as it comes down to it having something different from stroke play is fun as well something we don't do enough of I personally think," said DeChambeau.

The quarterfinals will begin on Friday afternoon and culminate in the championship round on Sunday.