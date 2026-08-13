LIV Golf Michigan tickets no longer on sale amid reports of event's cancellation

(WXYZ) — The latest saga involving the future of the LIV Golf Team Championship in Michigan came about Thursday morning, with the league no longer selling tickets for the event on its website.

On Wednesday, The Telegraph reported that LIV had told its players the $30 million Team Championship, scheduled for Aug. 27-30 at The Cardinal at St. John's in Plymouth, was canceled.

However, despite the report, and previous reports saying the event was being canceled, tickets were still available on the LIV Golf website. On Thursday morning, the tickets were no longer available for purchase.

When navigating the LIV Golf site to purchase tickets, a message came up saying, "The tickets you were looking for are no longer available..."

Also Thursday, a new report came out from Today's Golfer, which originally had an interview with Martin Kaymer who said the team championship was highly unlikely to happen. In the Today's Golfer report Thursday, Ben Parsons wrote that three LIV golfers have entered into the British Masters, which is a DP World Tour event being held the same weekend as the scheduled Team Championship in Michigan.

Following the LIV Golf Bedminster event in New York this past Sunday, TNT Sports' Craig Doyle said the event in Indianapolis would be the final event of the season, where the team championship will be decided. The video was posted by Flushing It Golf on X.

There is no infrastructure on site, just two weeks before the tournament was scheduled to begin, and LIV hasn't officially announced the cancellation or postponement.

The silence has people talking.

Mark Newman, a volunteer and Plymouth Township resident who participated last year and registered again this year, said he has no information about whether the event will move forward.

There is no infrastructure on site, just two weeks before the tournament was scheduled to begin.

The silence has people talking.

Mark Newman, a volunteer and Plymouth Township resident who participated last year and registered again this year, said he has no information about whether the event will move forward.

St. John's Resort and its official event management partner, Outlyr, both declined to comment, saying they will only address LIV Golf's event if or when LIV makes an announcement.