LIV Golf Team Championship in Michigan reportedly canceled

The LIV Golf team championship in Michigan, scheduled for later this month, is not happening, according to a report.

Following the LIV Golf Bedminster event in New York on Sunday, TNT Sports' Craig Doyle said that the event in Indianapolis would be the final event of the season, where the team championship will be decided. The video was posted by Flushing It Golf on X.

Craig Doyle just said on the LIV Golf broadcast on TNT Sports that Indianapolis will be the last event of the season where the team title will be decided.



As reported 2 weeks ago, LIV Golf Michigan is cancelled. https://t.co/ROXvsZ2ujN pic.twitter.com/bjrFXHR99o — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) August 9, 2026

The team championship was originally scheduled for Aug. 27-30 at The Cardinal in St. John's. There has been no official announcement from LIV, but there has been no event build out so far at The Cardinal in Plymouth.

It follows reports last month from Today's Golfer, citing an interview with a LIV team captain, that the championship was "highly unlikely" to take place.

The league last year brought its team championship to The Cardinal at St. John's and announced in December it would be returning for the 2026 season.

In April, Saudi Arabia announced that its sovereign wealth fund — known as the Public Investment Fund (PIF) — would no longer fund the golf league.

“PIF has made the decision to fund LIV Golf only for the remainder of the 2026 season,” PIF said in a statement. “The substantial investment required by LIV Golf over a longer term is no longer consistent with the current phase of PIF’s investment strategy.”

Reports say the PIF has spent $6 billion on the league since it launched in June 2022.

The league's new CEO, Scott O'Neil, has been looking to get hundreds of millions of dollars from outside investors. According to Today's Golfer's interview with Kaymer, O'Neil said in the meeting that there were investors interested in the league.