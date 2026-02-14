Local hoopers representing Motor City Cruise in All-Star Festivities

DETROIT, MI — We have arrived to NBA All-Star weekend and the Pistons organization will be well represented in Los Angeles, but at the same time the Motor City Cruise will have a couple familiar faces participating in the G League festivities.

"It's pretty cool being able to play in an organization that I grew up watching, seeing the championship banners, being around the players so it's cool," said Jaden Akins.

Former Michigan State standout Jaden Akins went undrafted, but his hometown team picked him up and now he's headed to the G League Next Up Game.

"It means a lot being able to do that in my first year. I feel like it was votes based good amount along with play, so I'm just grateful for everybody that voted for me to be in the game because I get to play in the game and also enjoy the other All-Star activities. So I'll be attending all those so I'm grateful," said Akins.

Detroit native John Ukomadu will also return to the G League dunk contest with another year of experience under his belt, and a sense of confidence that he can win it.

The preparation was different. I know how they're going to have me, where I'm going to be. If I'm going to be sitting for a long time or if I'm just going to be ready. I feel the only thing that changes is I'm going to win it," said Ukomadu