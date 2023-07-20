Longtime Oakland athletic trainer Tom Ford dies after ALS battle

(WXYZ) — Tom Ford, who spent 30 years as an athletic trainer at Oakland University, died Thursday, the school announced.

"No one in the history of OU Athletics has directly helped more student-athletes and been a trusted colleague to more coaches and staff than Tom," Oakland athletic director Steve Waterfield said in a statement. "My thoughts and prayers are with Kathy and their family during this difficult time. Tom's legacy will endure through the people he helped, the athletic trainers he mentored, and the athletic training department he built."

Ford was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, in 2017. He announced at that time he would be stepping away from his duties.

Later that year, Ford was honored with 'Tom Ford Day' during an Oakland men's basketball game. Tributes included the team placing his name on the floor in the bench area.

“It’s great to see all these people out there," Ford told WXYZ in 2017 after being honored. "I had a great day, we’re still going to fight the fight until we get a cure."

Ford was inducted into Oakland's Hall of Honor in 2020, and was further honored with the Black and Gold Spirit Award being named after him.