Max Christie plans to remain in NBA Draft, won't return to Michigan State

Max Christie Michigan State Basketball
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Michigan State guard Max Christie shoots during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 7:19 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 19:19:45-04

(WXYZ) — Max Christie says he plans to sign with an agent and remain in the 2022 NBA Draft instead of returning to Michigan State for his sophomore season.

"I know this has been a lifelong dream for Max and I am excited for him as he takes the next step and continues the process and journey to becoming an NBA player," said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. "We appreciate all of the hard work and dedication he gave to Michigan State Basketball this season and wish him nothing but the best."

Christie was named to the 2021-22 Big Ten All-Freshman Team. He started all 35 games in which he played, averaging 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

