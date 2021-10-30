Meet Andrel Anthony: Michigan freshman WR makes a big impact against MSU

(WXYZ) — Michigan freshman wide receiver Andrel Anthony didn't have a catch going into the game against Michigan State on Saturday, but that changed quickly.

Anthony, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver who is from East Lansing, made a quick impact for the Wolverines catching a 93-yard touchdown pass on Michigan's first drive.

He caught the ball at the 20-yard-line and proceeded to outrun several Michigan State defenders on the way to the end zone.

Jim Harbaugh said when Michigan got back from Wisconsin, JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, and Andrel Anthony went onto the practice field for more work.



In the second quarter, J.J. McCarthy found Anthony for a 17-yard touchdown pass that looked reminiscent of former Michigan star Braylon Edwards. Anthony is also wearing the No. 1.

Midway through the third quarter, he almost caught his third touchdown pass of the game but the ball was just overthrown as he stretched out.

Before the game, Anthony only had one touch, a 6-yard rush against Northwestern last weekend.

Earlier this month, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said Anthony is making big plays in practice.



"Seen a lot of really good things. Andrel continues to stand out in practices and he makes a big play every practice. It's only a matter of time until he makes one of those in games," Harbaugh said on Oct. 11.

Anthony attended East Lansing High School and set the school's all-time record for receiving with 1,971 career yards, according to the university.

In his junior season at Lansing, he had 54 catches for 954 yards and nine touchdowns, setting single-season records in receiving yards and touchdowns.