Meet the 6 players from Michigan playing in the 2nd PWHL Takeover Tour game in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Several players from metro Detroit and Michigan will be on the ice when the New York Sirens and the Montreal Victoire face off at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

The PWHL Takeover Tour will host its second game in Detroit this year on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Related: 15 Olympic women's hockey players coming to Detroit for 2nd PWHL game, including Canada's captain

The game in Detroit will also be the first nationally-televised game in the league's history. Ally Financial and Scripps Sports have teamed up with the PWHL to make it happen with the league’s Takeover Tour game between the New York Sirens and the Montréal Victoire.

Hear from players from Michigan in the video below

PWHL players speak ahead of 2nd Takeover Tour game in Detroit

The players from metro Detroit and Michigan are:

New York Sirens

Taylor Girard - No. 17 - Forward

Girard is from Macomb Township and has seven goals and an assist in 17 games this season for the Sirens. She was the first-overall pick in the 2021 NWHL/PHF Draft.

Elle Hartje - No. 4 - Forward

Hartje is from Bloomfield Hills and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 PWHL Draft. She was named the Detroit Jewish News' High School Athlete of the Year in 2019 and attended Detroit Country Day.

Callie Shanahan - No. 37 - Goaltender

Shanahan is from Commerce Township and has appeared in two games for the Sirens this season.

Kayley Doyle - Goaltender - From Livonia

Montreal Victoire

Abby Roque - No. 11 - Forward

Roque is from Sault Ste. Marie and is in her first season with the Victoire. She has six goals and 12 assists this season and is the team's leading point-scorer.

Shiann Darkangelo - No. 27 - Forward

Darkangelo is from Brighton and has three goals and two assists in 21 games for the Victoire this season.

