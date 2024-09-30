Meet the Detroit Lions fan who wrote a new hype song growing in popularity

The Detroit Lions are back in action on Monday night and the team continues to make a push through the season in hopes of making it to the Super Bowl.

The Lions know how important community and fan support are to the team, and one man has created quite a unique song for them.

Southfield resident and Ford production line assembly worker John Legardy is the man behind a new Detroit Lions hype song that's quickly growing in popularity.

His unique songwriting journey began while coaching youth football 20 years ago.

“I started writing music for the kids so they wouldn’t have to hear those raunchy lyrics. So, I just started coming up with my own stuff. You know, pumping up our football team. Rah rah stuff, take the lyrics out, put my lyrics in. So, that’s how it all started," Legardy told me.

After his 9-to-5, Legardy puts pen to paper as a freelance songwriter.

“Actually during the 9 to 5 also. It’s up here. I just, I write and I keep it. And, I come up with ideas all day every day," he said.

His mission as a songwriter and die-hard Lions fan is to get the players and fans excited for the big game. He wants people to like the song, but he also wants real reactions.

“Strangers, they tell you the truth. And, you see what they’re feeling. So, I can of like don’t like to be, you know, make it public that I’m the one," Legardy said.

So, we asked people for their thoughts on the new song.

“I can see that get, how that can get you hype. All grit, all grit," Jeremy Adams, from Beverly Hills, said.

"I would say a thumbs up. I think people would get turned up for that song. We would get charged up for the Lions. And, you know keep the energy going in the game for sure," a fan named Mike told us.

I mean, he on to something. You know, he might start an anthem or something. Yeah," James Lawrence from Detroit said.

The people we talked to overwhelmingly said they liked the song. That was music to Legardy's ears.

“It made me feel good. What I like to do is, I like to, I kind of don’t like anybody to know that I wrote it, or made it, or even rapped it or sung it," Legardy said.