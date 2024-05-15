Ryan Marshall is general assignment reporter with 7 News Detroit. He started with WXYZ-TV in April 2024. Ryan came from WWJ Newsradio 950 where he covered metro Detroit news as a general assignment reporter for 2 years.

Ryan is not new to television or to the Scripps family. In fact, he worked as a weekend sports anchor/reporter at KSHB-TV in Kansas City. Ryan spent nearly five years there from October 2015 to February 2020. He’s an award-winning journalist who started his on-air television career at WBOC-TV in Salisbury, MD in 2011. He spent two-plus years in Huntsville, AL at WAAY-TV before moving to Kansas City and eventually here to Detroit.

Ryan has two children: 6-year-old Aiden and 4-year-old Norah who are both very active in sports and other activities. In 2009, he graduated with a Communications Degree at Morgan State University in Baltimore. Ryan loves to play basketball but is learning how to swing a golf club. He also likes to sing and travel.