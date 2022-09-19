Watch Now
Mel Tucker after loss to Washington: "Hell yeah, I took that personally"

Sep 19, 2022
Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media after Michigan State's loss to Washington, saying it was disappointing and one he absolutely took personally.

"Your resume is on the tape," explained Tucker. "So like right now, I am a horse-shit football coach right now. Hell yeah I take it personally."

He looked back on his coaching days, admitting he has been through his fair share of ups and downs. He recalled a time while coaching at Ohio State how he didn't understand how someone couldn't take defeat to heart. He said Jim Tressel told him that he's never met a good coach who didn't take losing personally.

Tucker said the team will focus on upping the intensity and standard of Michigan State football. He said that his team will be defined on how they respond to adversity and how they respond to a loss. He always refers to "stacking days," meaning putting together good days of practice with intentional effort. Confidence comes from demonstrated ability and that starts in practice.

"Like today, a couple guys were a little late for treatment, which pissed me off. That's how you get your ass beat."

Mel Tucker has went back and watched the Washington game tape, but not the TV broadcast that aired, but the continuous game tape in full with no stops, analyzing everything from defense and touchdowns to substitutions. Monday morning at 7:05am, Tucker had the entire team and staff watch it. He said the mistakes made were not schematic, but errors of communication, discipline, and technique. All things needing to be fixed by Saturday as Michigan State opens Big Ten Conference play against Minnesota.

