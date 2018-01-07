Memorial arrangements set for Dick Enberg

Cloudy
HI: 26°
LO: 3°
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: San Diego Padres announcer Dick Enberg waves to the crowd during a ceremony held before a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at PETCO Park on September 29, 2016 in San Diego, California. The Padres held the pre-game ceremony to honor Enberg's last home game as the team's primary play-by-play man for television broadcasts. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) -- The family of Dick Enberg announced Saturday it will hold a celebration of life for the Hall of Fame broadcaster in March.
Enberg, an Armada native and Central Michigan alumnus, died December 21 at his home near San Diego.
The celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 10 at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.
The family has requested memorial donations to go to one of the organizations Enberg supported: Star/Pal, Challenged Athletes Foundation and the La Jolla Music Society.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.