Memorial arrangements set for Dick Enberg

(WXYZ) -- The family of Dick Enberg announced Saturday it will hold a celebration of life for the Hall of Fame broadcaster in March.

Enberg, an Armada native and Central Michigan alumnus, died December 21 at his home near San Diego.

The celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 10 at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.

The family has requested memorial donations to go to one of the organizations Enberg supported: Star/Pal, Challenged Athletes Foundation and the La Jolla Music Society.