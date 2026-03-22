Michigan advances to Sweet 16 after taking down Saint Louis

BUFFALO, NY — For the 2nd straight year, the Michigan Wolverines are moving on to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, after beating the 9 seed Saint Louis Bilikins 95-72 on Saturday afternoon.

While the final score says the wolverines won by 23, the game was a lot closer. Saint Louis cut the deficit to just 4 with about 15 minutes to play in the second half, but from there the Wolverines went on a run and pulled away for good. 1st Team All-American Yaxel lendeborg was absolutely incredible, he leading all scorers with 25 points.

"We're just learning from our mistakes against Purdue. We let that one slip away, we're going to start coming out a lot more aggressively in the 2nd half from now on. When they started to go on their run we went back to leaning on each other and playing poised and believing that we can compete with anybody,"

The Wolverines will play the winner of #5 Texas Texas and #4 Alabama who play on Sunday evening.