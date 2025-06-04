Michigan Basketball to face Wake Forest at Little Caesars Arena

(WXYZ) — Michigan Basketball and Wake Forest will finish their two-game series this year with a game in Detroit this fall.

The Wolverine-Deacon Challenge kicked off last year with Wake Forest beating the Wolverines 72-70 in Greensboro, N.C.

Related: Here are the concerts & comedy shows coming to Little Caesars Arena in 2025

Now, the two will face off on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at Little Caesars Arena.

“After the thriller we had in Greensboro last season, we look forward to another chance to not only play a high-quality opponent early but to bring it to our backyard this time. Hosting in downtown Detroit at Little Caesars Arena is not only special for us, but it’s special for the community. We look forward to showcasing our program on a big stage and continuing to build momentum early in the season," Michigan Head Coach Dusty May said in a statement.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 6 for the game.