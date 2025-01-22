Here are the concerts & comedy shows coming to Little Caesars Arena in 2025

2025 is in full swing, and there are plenty of great concerts and comedy shows set for this year at Little Caesars Arena in Downtown Detroit. Here's a full list of the shows.

Related: Here are the concerts coming to Pine Knob in 2025

(This article will be updated weekly to reflect any new announcements)

Feb. 1 - Rod Wave with Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior and Eelmatic

Feb. 4 - Kelsea Ballerini with Sasha Alex Sloan and MaRynn Taylor

Feb. 20 - Justin Timberlake

March 2 - Elevation Worship with Pastor Steven Furtick

March 7 - We Them Ones Comedy Tour hosted By Mike Epps featuring Kountry Wayne, Karlous Miller, Lil Duval, Corey Holcomb, Mojo Bookzz, Haha Davis, Bubba Dub, Tony Roberts, and more

March 8 - The Millennium Tour with Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Piles, Boosie, Ying Yang Twins, RSVP and Rick Ross

March 10 - Disturbed with special guests Three Days Grace and Seven Dust

March 19 - Mary J. Blige with NE-YO and Mario

March 22 - Sebastian Maniscalco

April 1 - Deftones with The Mars Volta and Fleshwater

April 12 - Katt Williams

April 19 - Chris Brown, Wiz Kahlifa, Gucci Mane, Skilla Baby and Fabolous

May 22 - Shakira

June 3 - Barry Manilow

July 3 - Tyler, The Creator with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas

July 24 - Ghost

July 25 - Shinedown with Bush and Morgan Wade

Aug. 14 - Linkin Park with Pvris

Aug. 16 - Tate Mcrae with Zara Larsson

Aug. 17 - Disney Descendants/Zombies

Aug. 22 - Nine Inch Nails

Nov. 8 - Matt Rife