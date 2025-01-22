Watch Now
Here are the concerts & comedy shows coming to Little Caesars Arena in 2025

2025 is in full swing, and there are plenty of great concerts and comedy shows set for this year at Little Caesars Arena in Downtown Detroit. Here's a full list of the shows.

(This article will be updated weekly to reflect any new announcements)

Feb. 1 - Rod Wave with Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior and Eelmatic
Feb. 4 - Kelsea Ballerini with Sasha Alex Sloan and MaRynn Taylor
Feb. 20 - Justin Timberlake
March 2 - Elevation Worship with Pastor Steven Furtick
March 7 - We Them Ones Comedy Tour hosted By Mike Epps featuring Kountry Wayne, Karlous Miller, Lil Duval, Corey Holcomb, Mojo Bookzz, Haha Davis, Bubba Dub, Tony Roberts, and more
March 8 - The Millennium Tour with Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Piles, Boosie, Ying Yang Twins, RSVP and Rick Ross
March 10 - Disturbed with special guests Three Days Grace and Seven Dust
March 19 - Mary J. Blige with NE-YO and Mario
March 22 - Sebastian Maniscalco
April 1 - Deftones with The Mars Volta and Fleshwater
April 12 - Katt Williams
April 19 - Chris Brown, Wiz Kahlifa, Gucci Mane, Skilla Baby and Fabolous
May 22 - Shakira
June 3 - Barry Manilow
July 3 - Tyler, The Creator with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas
July 24 - Ghost
July 25 - Shinedown with Bush and Morgan Wade
Aug. 14 - Linkin Park with Pvris
Aug. 16 - Tate Mcrae with Zara Larsson
Aug. 17 - Disney Descendants/Zombies
Aug. 22 - Nine Inch Nails
Nov. 8 - Matt Rife

