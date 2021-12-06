Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson named Heisman Trophy finalist

(WXYZ) — Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been named one of four finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy.

Other finalists announced Monday include Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Hutchinson has a school-record 14 sacks this season, which leads the Big Ten and ranks second nationally behind Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Hutchinson has recorded 33 solo tackles in 2021, one short of matching his season-best of 34 in 2019.

Michigan's last Heisman Trophy winner was Charles Woodson in 1997. Woodson remains the only primarily defensive player to win the award.

Jabrill Peppers was Michigan's last Heisman Trophy finalist, attending the ceremony in 2016.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy presentation ceremony will take place December 11 in New York City.